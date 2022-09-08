Skolkovo representative office in China helping Russian startups — VP

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. The representative office of the Skolkovo Foundation in China is helping domestic startups to solve tasks related to electronics, substitution of components and searcing for partners in manufacturing, Vice President of the Foundation Yury Saprykin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is not a simple task because there are plenty of producers, quality differs, and objective difficulties with payments and logistics are in place. It is a challenging task for small technology companies to do all that on their own," Saprykin said, cited by the Foundation’s press service.

Physical presence of Office employees in China is one of positive factors, he noted.