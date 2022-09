MOSCOW, September. /TASS/. Russian farmers have already harvested around 125 mln tonnes of grain, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture wrote on its Telegram channel referring to the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev.

It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Agriculture expects Russian grain harvest in 2022 to reach 130 mln tonnes.