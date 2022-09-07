Many foreign companies interested in working in Russia — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes the desire of many foreign companies to work in Russia.

"We are interested in young people coming here and studying. We are also interested in businesses coming here and working with us, despite all restrictions. There are many businessmen who like Russia, trust Russia and want to work here - we welcome them," he said on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The head of state stressed that Russia would not cut off contacts with Western countries. The president also believes that it is not necessary to come up with a tit-for-tat response to visa restrictions against Russians, Russia should be guided by what is in its own interests.

