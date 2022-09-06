Russia to require at least 75 ice class ships by 2035 — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s demand for ice class ships may reach 75-80 vessels by 2035, Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Aleksey Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"[There is] a request to expands the shipbuilding agenda. Certainly, this is a new line of nuclear-powered ice-breakers, non-nuclear ice breakers, <…> large-capacity container ships of the Arctic class, and ships to organize the Northern Sea Route. According to the most modest estimates, we need about 75-80 ice class ships by 2035," Likhachev said.