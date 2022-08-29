Swiss-based computer peripherals producer leaves Russia — company

GENEVA, August 29. /TASS/. Logitech International, the Swiss-based producer of computer peripherals, terminates operations in Russia due to developments in Ukraine, AWP news agency said on Monday, citing the official spokesperson of the company.

"We attentively kept an eye on developments and regrettably circumstances do not allow us operating as before," the spokesperson said. The company "supported its employees over the entire this period but due to current uncertain conditions we had to resort to the extreme measure, terminating our remaining operations in Russia," he added.

All employees of the Russian branch of Logitech will be laid off by the end of this month, AWP said.