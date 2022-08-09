Lufthansa will not use Russian airspace until March 25, 2023 — airline

BERLIN, August 9. /TASS/. Lufthansa will not use Russian airspace in the light of current developments in Ukraine until March 25 of the next year, the German air carrier said in the statement posted on its website.

"Lufthansa will not use the Russian airspace until 25. March 2023 due to the current regulatory situation," the airline said. "For this reason, all Lufthansa flights to and from Russia must be cancelled during this period," the company noted.

"Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the situation closely and is in close exchange with national and international authorities," the German air carrier added.

Lufthansa will not also make flights to and from Ukraine, the airline said. "The airspace over Ukraine is currently closed and no overflights are taking place," the airline noted. "Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights later," the company added.