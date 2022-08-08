JCC allows departure of two vessels from Ukraine’s Chernomorsk — UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has approved the sailing of two vessels from the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk carrying corn and sunflower oil on August 9, according to a statement by the UN press service.

The statement noted that the JCC authorized the exit of two vessels with 70,000 tonnes of food products through the maritime humanitarian corridor as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ocean Lion with 64,000 tonnes of corn will head to South Korea and Rahmi Yagci with 5,300 tonnes of sunflower oil will sail to Istanbul.