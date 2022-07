MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s participation in the OPEC+ agreement is important for successful implementation of the deal, OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said in an interview with the Al Rai newspaper, with excerpts reported by Reuters.

Russia is a major player on the global energy stage and OPEC does not compete with Russia, al-Ghais said.

The rise in oil prices is not merely associated with the situation in Ukraine but also with lack of spare production facilities, he added.