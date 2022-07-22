Agreement on Ukrainian grain exports expected to be signed in Istanbul

ANKARA/MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. An agreement on creating a corridor for the transportation of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea is expected to be signed in Istanbul on Friday.

The Turkish presidential office announced on Thursday that the document was set to be signed at the Dolmabahce Palace at 4:30 pm on July 22. According to Ankara, the ceremony will involve representatives of Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Progress on resolving the grain corridor issue was made at a four-party meeting in Istanbul on July 13, where Russia put forward some practical proposals. The parties mostly supported Russia’s proposals, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said. Talks later continued online.

According to a TASS source in Ankara, the final document, dubbed The Black Sea Initiative, will concern the establishment of a coordination center under UN auspices, the demining of Ukrainian ports, joint controls at port exits and entrances and efforts to ensure security on export routes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out earlier that Moscow was ready to provide an unhindered passage to ships carrying Ukrainian grain but first, Kiev needed to clear its ports of mines. He also dismissed statements that Russia was allegedly blocking grain in Ukrainian ports as mere bluffing. The Russian president stated in Tehran on July 19 that Moscow was willing to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports provided all restrictions on Russia’s food exports were lifted.