Putin, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince noting importance of OPEC+ for global market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud took note of the importance of fulfilling OPEC+ agreements to maintain stability on the global market in their conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Thursday.

"The current situation on the global oil market was thoroughly reviewed. The importance of further coordination within the OPEC+ framework was emphasized," the press service said.

"It was noted with satisfaction that countries – participants in this format are consistently fulfilling obligations undertaken for purposes of maintaining the required balance and stability on the global energy resources market" during the conversation, the Kremlin added.