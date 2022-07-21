Demand for Russian mobile games doubles in June — company

MOSCO, July 21. /TASS/. The demand for mobile games developed by Russian studios and platforms doubled in June from a year ago, with games from Playrix, Kefir! and a special VK division on top of a ranking, the Yota mobile company told TASS.

"The Yota nationwide mobile company has shared its data on how the traffic and number of users of mobile games from Russian developers changed from June 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. People played games from national developers in June 2022 almost twice as often as they did in the same month of 2021," the Yota press service said.

In June, the heaviest traffic was reported for games developed by Playrix. Games from its studios - Homescapes, Fishdom, Township, Manor Matters - joined the top four, accounting for 92% of the total traffic. The War Robots game developed by Pixonic and published by My.Games, a VK video games division, was ranked fifth. Games from Kefir! amounted to less than 1% of traffic.

According to Yota, the bulk of all traffic in Russian mobile games was observed in late December 2021-early January 2022. The amount almost halved by February, but rebounded again in March, and the figures got close to those observed around New Year’s by July. Meanwhile, the number of gamers remained almost unchanged.

Beeline analysts also reported an increase in traffic among Beeline users for some Playrix games, judging by the traffic in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk. Tele2 also saw traffic on Russian and foreign game services and platforms rise.

TASS had not received any comment from Megafon and MTS by the time this story was published.