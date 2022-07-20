Soil amoebas are taiga’s biology indicators, scientists say

KRASNOYARSK, July 20. /TASS/. Scientists of the Institute of Ecology and Geography at the Siberian Federal University in Krasnoyarsk during studies found that soil amoebas are biology indicators for the Northern taiga, and they are objects to watch how forests recover after wildfires, the University’s representative Irina Bezkorovainaya told TASS on Wednesday.

"These organisms may be used as biology indicators of ecosystems, as they react sensitively to soil moisture changes, and shells are preserved well and for quite a long time after the amoebas die. Scientists have identified that in the post-fire restoration of vegetation and soil organisms, at initial stages in the post-fire areas appear first of all small, easily wind-moved xerophile species," she said, adding the studies’ results may be used to forecast conditions of the Northern ecosystems.

According to her, in the second year after wildfires, the amount of amoebas doubles, and their density increases by 20 times. The complete restoration takes 25 years.

Siberia’s forest ecosystems, formed in the conditions of perennially frozen ground, are of specific ecology importance for preservation of the biodiversity and for the climate regulation. The interval between wildfires in the Central Evenk Region’s northern taiga is 60-100 years. However, the recent climate changes have made wildfires more intensive and frequent.