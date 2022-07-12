Delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, UN to discuss grain export on July 13 — Minister

ANKARA, July 12. /TASS/. The meeting of military delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN representatives on export of grain will take place in Istanbul on July 13, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, a meeting of military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and UN representatives on export of grain by sea from Ukrainian ports to international markets will take place in Istanbul," the Minister said.

Akar pointed out that, in mid-June, a hotline was established between Defense Ministries of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine for coordination of grain export, with generals of the three countries put in charge of the hotline. He also mentioned the talks he had with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov within the process of establishment of the so-called grain corridor. Akar also recalled the meetings of military delegations of Turkey and Russia in Moscow and representatives of Turkey and Ukraine in Ankara.

According to Akar, operations on establishment of the grain corridor are being carried out within the framework of efforts exerted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and based on his directives.

"The talks continue and are positive," the Defense Minister said.

On July 11, Presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed establishment of a safe corridor for export of grain to global markets via the Black Sea.