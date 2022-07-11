Nornickel plans to offer 11,000 jobs in Russia’s North

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to offer 11,000 new jobs on the Taimyr Peninsula, in the Murmansk and Trans-Baikal regions, the company’s representative of the Sustainable Development Department Inessa Chernova said.

"Due to the upsurge of our production facilities, we plan to attract to our regions another 11,000 employees," she said during the Russian Creative Week in Moscow.

Presently, the company’s assets are on the Taimyr Peninsula, in the Murmansk and Trans-Baikal regions, she continued. "Our traditional regions are the Taimyr with the Norilsk Industrial District, the Kola Peninsula, Monchegorsk, the Nickel settlement in the polar area, and the Trans-Baikal Region," she said. "[The total number of the Group’s employees] is 73,000, <…> where 50,000 - 70% - are in Norilsk, <…> in Monchegorsk and in the Nickel settlement in the polar area - 12,000, and in the Trans-Baikal Region - 3,000."

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. The Group’s production units are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Region, as well as in Finland.

The Russian Creative Week took place in Moscow on July 7-10. Russian Creative Week brings together 14 creative industries: Art, Music, Fashion, Design, Architecture & Urban development, Film, Television, New Media, Publishing & Writing, Marketing, Computer graphics, Gaming, IT and Education in creative industries. Organizers were Creative economics, Roscultcenter and Russian Book Union. With the support from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives. TASS was the event’s general information agency.