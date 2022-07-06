MOEX Russia, RTS indexes falling as trading day ended

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Wednesday in the red. The MOEX Russia Index declined by 0.21% to 2,221.88 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index dropped by 3.93% to 1,101.64 points.

Brent oil futures prices tumbled 4.13% to $101.4 a barrel on the London-based ICE today.

The dollar moved up by 3.6% against the ruble to 63.35 rubles at the same time. The euro gained 2.12% and totaled 64.77 rubles.

Commodities remain under pressure under the pressure of growing dollar, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World comments.

The expected closing range for the MOEX Russia Index tomorrow is 2,180-2,280 points, BCS Investment World believes.