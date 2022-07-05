Ruble down against dollar, up against euro as foreign currency trading starts on MOEX

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the dollar and strengthened against the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

As of 10:15 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.48% at 55.5 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.38% at 57.53 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.97% to 55.77 rubles, while the euro exchange rate slipped by 0.44% to 57.49 rubles.

As of 10:15 am Moscow time the MOEX Index was up by 0.13% at 2,207.6 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.37% at 1,253.68 points. As trading opened the MOEX added 0.44% to 2,214.39 points, while the RTS gained 1.11% to 1,262.82 points.