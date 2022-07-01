Paks 2 power plant construction to go live by 2030 — Hungary’s Minister

ANKARA, July 1. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia keep plans to put the Paks 2 nuclear power plant (NPP) into operation by 2030, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Friday after the meeting with CEO of Russia’s Rosatom Aleksey Likhachev.

"We are interested in the nuclear power plant to be built by 2030. Real chances are in place to do so. The Hungarian government is committed to continuation of investments [in this project]," the Minister said.

The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority should issue four more permits to build for various activities on the territory of the future nuclear power plant to be constructed with Russia’s participation, Szijjarto noted. "We have clarified all outstanding issues requiring clarification, so that Rosatom can submit all applications for permits," he added.