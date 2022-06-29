Russian division of Nokian Tyres will continue to operate - company

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The division of Nokian Tyres in Russia will continue to operate, the plant in Vsevolozhsk will maintain the production, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the company noted that the final decision on the mechanism of further operation has not yet been made, negotiations with the parent company will be completed during the third quarter of this year.

Andrey Pantyukhov, General Director of Nokian Tyres in Russia, noted that "the sanctions restrictions adopted by the EU made it impossible for us to continue working in Russia as part of the Nokian Tyres concern."

"The management of the Russian company Nokian Tyres prepared and submitted a proposal on the future format of the company's operation in Russia in an autonomous mode to the board of directors of the concern," he added.

On Tuesday, Nokian Tyres announced on its website that it has decided to initiate a controlled exit from the Russian market due to the situation in Ukraine.

The company stressed that this process will be done with due consideration to local employees and legislation.

The Finnish tire maker notified the authorities of Russia’s Leningrad region that it will lay off 300 employees of its local plant in July.