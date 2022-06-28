US Treasury imposes sanctions on Russian automaker Kamaz

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against Russian truck maker Kamaz and related companies, the Treasury said in its statement on Tuesday.

Sanctions were also introduced against Sergey Kogogin, the chief executive of the Russian company, Begishevo International Airport, Kamaz leasing company, Tutaev motor works, and other companies related to Kamaz, as indicated in the document.

Restrictive measures were also introduced against the Russian aerospace center, including Tupolev, Irkut Corporation, Chkalov Flight Test Center, and other companies, the Treasury said.