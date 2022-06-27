Employees, managers nationwide weigh in on new name of rebranded ‘McDonald’s’

MOSCOW, June 27/. TASS. Most employees of Russian companies do not approve of Russia’s rebranding of McDonald's chain of fast-food restaurants, reveals a survey by Megaplan, a developer of customer relationship management (CRM) systems for small and medium-sized businesses.

"The majority of employees and managers of small and medium-sized businesses - 77.8% - believe it was a bad idea to rename McDonald's in Russia to "Vkusno I Tochka" (Tasty, and That’s It)," says a survey conducted on June 17-24 among 1,617 employees and managers of small and medium-sized businesses.

Meanwhile, 13.5% of respondents supported the new brand, and 8.7% found it difficult to answer ("I don't care/don't know"). Of those, 23.1% are owners, 28.7% are hired managers, 35.5% are front-line workers (another 12.7% did not answer the question about their position)," the survey went on to say.

If it were necessary to rename their company from a foreign language into Russian, 36.1% would support this decision, while 46.4% wouldn’t. Another 17.5% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, only 30.2% of respondents support the ban on signs in foreign languages, while 54.9% believe that signs could be in foreign languages. Another 14.9% found it difficult to answer.

The US-based fast-food giant shut down all 850 of its restaurants in Russia on March 14, shortly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. On May 16, the company, whose share in the fast food market reached 7%, announced its withdrawal from Russia and, through the mediation of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, sold the business to a Russian owner, businessman Alexander Govor.

The chain now has new menu names, and all employees were promised that their positions would remain. The updated menu remains more or less the same, but the names of the dishes have been changed, for instance, the prefix "Mc-" or "Mac-" has been removed. On June 12, the updated fast food chain opened 15 venues in Moscow and the capital’s suburbs, including the flagship site on Moscow’s Pushkin Square.