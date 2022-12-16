Novatek says $425 mln needed for creation of Russian gas liquefaction technology

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Novatek suggests that a Russian gas liquefaction technology be created, Chairman of the Board Leonid Mikhelson said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that 24 bln rubles ($425 mln) will be needed for R&D activities.

"It is necessary to create a domestic liquefaction technology, for which a full-fledged localization program fully backed by the state is required. According to our estimations, enterprises that we are working with, will need around 24 bln rubles," he said.

"Investments in one LNG line only total 400 bln rubles, and they may be launched each 1.5 years. With 24 bln rubles spent on R&D, we will be able to launch investments worth 400 bln rubles each 1.5 years," Mikhelson added.

