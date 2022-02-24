Russia remains part of global economy, does not plan to damage it, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia remains part of the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the country’s business circles on Thursday.

"Russia remains part of the global economy, and in this respect to the extent it remains this part, we do not plan to damage the system, which we feel we belong ourselves," he said. "We do not intend to damage the global economic system, which we belong ourselves," Putin added.

Russia’s western partners "should understand and not set themselves the task of squeezing us out of this system," he said, adding though that "those restrictions will be."