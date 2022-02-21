Russian LNG to remain important factor of Asian energy security — Shell

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas will remain an important factor to support energy security of the Asia-Pacific Region for coming decades, chief executive of Shell in Russia Ekaterina Grushetskaya told TASS.

"Forecast indicators contained in the Shell’s report on LNG global market development prospects posted today will certainly be a good piece of news for the Russian oil and gas sector. Global demand for LNG will grow by 90% by 2040 against the 2021 level, and Asian countries will account for the bulk of such growth, including regions in the immediate vicinity of the Russian resource base. It means that deliveries of LNG from Russia, including from the Sakhalin-2 project, will be able to remain in decades to come to the important factor of energy security provision in the Asia-Pacific Region, especially with successful decarbonization of the LNG production and sales chain," the top manager said.

Shell said earlier today in its annual outlook that LNG global trade moved up by 6% to 380 mln tonnes in 2021. China outpaced Japan and became the largest LNG importer last year.