Russia ready to continue gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue natural gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024 if there is the demand, President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I would like to note also that we are ready to continue gas supplies via Ukraine even after 2024, when the current contract for transit via this country will expire. Certainly, if there is the demand for that from the side of European importers and it is profitable, and the gas transport system is in the proper technical condition," the President said.

Putin added that he saw serious prospects in expanding Russian-German cooperation in other energy spheres. This pertains to commercialization and use of renewable energy sources, the head of state said.

"We also talked about that today relatively to hydrogen," Putin noted. The dialog on these issues continues within the framework of the bilateral working group on sustainable energy, he added.