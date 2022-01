MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Brent oil futures prices with delivery in April 2022 gained 2.09% to $90.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE today, according to trading data.

Brent oil prices were at such level for the first time since October 2014.

Later on, Brent futures climbed to $90.95, up 1.5%.

At the same time, the euro and the dollar are in the red during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange.