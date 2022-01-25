Restriction of gas supplies due to situation with Ukraine to hit Moscow — US official

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The Russian economy will face consequences if the country attempts to limit gas deliveries to Europe due to the situation around Ukraine, a high-ranking official of the US Administration said at a special briefing for reporters on Tuesday.

"If Russia decides to weaponize its supply of natural gas or crude oil, it wouldn't be without consequences to the Russian economy," the official said.

"Remember, this is a one-dimensional economy, and that means it needs oil and gas revenues at least as much as Europe needs its energy supply," he noted. "Oil and gas export revenues are two thirds of the total and Russia and about half of Russia's Federal Budget revenues," the official added.