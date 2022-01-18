Weaponizing energy will have consequences, says German foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned against weaponizing energy, stating that it will have consequences, including for the Nord Stream 2 project.

"We noted in our coalition agreement of the new government that the European energy legislation applies to all infrastructure projects, including Nord Stream 2, which is why the procedure of certification of the project, which was suspended for some time, is currently underway. Our government has stressed that weaponizing energy will have corresponding consequences, particularly for the pipeline," she said at a press conference in Moscow following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. The works were initially planned to be completed by the end of 2019, though the construction was postponed due to US sanctions. The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator. On November 16, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG, which is based in Zug (Switzerland), as an independent transmission operator due to organizational and legal issues. The regulator noted that the certification procedure would remain suspended until the main assets and human resources were transferred to the ownership of its German subsidiary.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 29 that Russia and its partners had fulfilled their task of creating Nord Stream 2, adding that it is for Europeans to decide upon it now. The Russian leader noted that the pipeline was ready for work. Once the partners in Europe make a decision on it then additional volumes of the Russian gas will be pumped into it, Putin said. He also expressed confidence that the launch of Nord Stream 2 would facilitate a decline in gas prices in Europe.