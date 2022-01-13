Kremlin slams linking Nord Stream 2 project to security issues in Europe as nonsense

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. It is nonsense to link Nord Stream 2, which is a purely economic project, to the current European security issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday when commenting on the respective calls to impose anti-Russia sanctions in the US, adding that Moscow expects common sense to prevail in such issues.

"Moscow does not plan to respond so far as we still would like some common sense to prevail, and we would like to hope that those are only loud statements, a kind of rattling to try to influence the country," he said when asked a respective question.

"Nord Stream is a commercial project, and it is nonsense to link this project to security issues in Europe. This is another confirmation of the fact that the attempts to put pressure on Russia, the attempts of unfair economic competition and so on are behind all this," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday a group of Democrats headed by senator Bob Menendez submitted to the Senate of the US Congress an amendment imposing new sanctions against Russia in case of the escalation of tensions around Ukraine. It particularly suggests imposing sanctions against top Russian state officials, including the head of the state, ministers and top brass. Menendez also insists on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.