Media: Japan to proactively participate in international consumer fair in Hainan

HAIKOU /China/, Jan. 9. /TASS/. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will boost the participation of Asia-Pacific countries in the China International Consumer Products Exhibition on Hainan Island. According to the Hainan International Communication Network, after this multilateral agreement comes into force Japanese companies will strengthen their presence at the exhibition.

According to the organizers of the large-scale event, which will be held on April 12-16 in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan), the area of this year's exhibition will increase by 25%, to 100 thousand square meters. The booths of Japanese companies will occupy 2.1 thousand square meters. They promise to present an even broader range of products compared to last year.

It is expected that Japanese small and medium enterprises will take an even more active part in the exhibition this time. According to official data, they have demonstrated 2.9 thousand products and 87 brands in Hainan in 2021.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held on May 7-10 at Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou, with representatives from 70 countries and regions, over 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies participating. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors.

In November 2020, representatives of China and 14 other countries agreed to establish the RCEP during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. On January 1, the 10 member states of the agreement, including China, announced its entry into force. The gradual lowering of trade barriers is expected to strengthen regional integration and accelerate global economic recovery.