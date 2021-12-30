Gazprom has not booked pumping via Yamal-Europe for ten days amid lack of orders

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Reverse gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland have continued for ten days amid the lack of booking of capacities to pump gas directly to Germany by Gazprom due to the lack of purchase orders from European clients, according to the information provided by the gas transport operator Gascade.

On the previous day Gazprom again did not book capacities for transit of natural has via Poland through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for Tuesday at a day-ahead auction. The company did not use the possibility to order pumping for Tuesday at an intraday auction this night either. Consequently, the holding has chosen not to book pumping via the pipeline for the next 24 hours for ten consecutive days already.

Gazprom began reducing the booking of gas transit via Yamal-Europe two weeks ago, and starting December 20, the company has not booked capacities to pump gas via this pipeline at all. As a result, the physical gas flow via the pipeline from Germany to Poland reversed starting December 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual year-end press conference last week that Gazprom did not book capacities on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline due to the lack of purchase orders from European buyers. Reverse deliveries enable the Europeans to re-sell gas purchased under long-term contracts, he added.

Gazprom itself has noted that it supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under current contracts. For example, a number of the company’s clients from Europe, particularly from France and Germany, have already taken their annual contracted volumes in 2021 and no longer apply for gas supplies due to this.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline stretches over the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany. The design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 bln cubic meters of gas per year.