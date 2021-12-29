Deliveries of MC-21 aircraft to operators are to start in 3rd quarter of 2022 — minister

KRASNODAR, December 29. /TASS/. Deliveries of the MC-21 aircraft to commercial operators are expected to start in the 3rd quarter of 2022, after the plane receives an extended type certificate, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is the end of the second - the beginning of the third quarter of next year, when we expect to receive an appendix to the type certificate. By that time, we will already supply [MC-21 aircraft] to the first commercial operators, in particular, the Rossiya airline," Manturov said adding that these will already be the planes with the Russian composite wing.

The minister specified that a Russian version of the aircraft and a version with components made abroad will be produced, "depending on how we will further develop our supplies."

"First of all, this concerns foreign markets, so that consumers have a choice in which modification it will be more convenient for them to buy our aircraft," the minister explained.

On Tuesday, Manturov announced that the MC-21 had received a basic type certificate and next year, the certificate would be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft. The basic certification assumes the use of an American Pratt&Whitney (PW140) engine and a wing made of materials from abroad.

The MC-21-300 middle-range aircraft was developed by the Irkut Corporation, which is part of the United Aircraft Corporation controlled by Rostec.