Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition

HAIKOU /China/, December 23. /TASS/. The 2021 International Ocean Industry Exhibition will open on December 24 in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan. The three-day event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Exhibitors will showcase aquatic fishing products, fishing equipment, recreational vessels, and scientific and technological products used in the marine industry. More than 120 participants have registered for the event.

The exhibition area is 25 thousand square meters. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with marine technology, fishing gear and equipment, ornamental fish and aquariums, and much more.

According to the local government’s plan, the 2021 International Ocean Industry Exhibition will contribute to building a strong regional economy with a developed marine industry. This platform provides exhibitors with regional development policy interpretation, marketing and investment services.