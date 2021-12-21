Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair

HAIKOU /China/, December 21. /TASS/. The total volume of deals concluded at the China International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in the southern Chinese province of Hainan exceeded 1.36 billion yuan ($213.5 million), the Hainan Daily reported.

The four-day exhibition was held in Haikou city and wrapped up on December 19. The number of participants, who visited various pavilions, exceeded 154 thousand people. Agreements worth over 109.6 million yuan (about $17.2 million) were reached directly at the fair, while online participants negotiated deals worth over 1.25 billion yuan ($196.2 million). The corresponding figure rose by 1,170% year-on-year.

Among the signed agreements were agricultural product deals totaling 850.7 million yuan ($133.5 million). In addition, agreements were reached on investments in 52 agricultural projects for 751.4 million yuan ($117.9 million).

Companies from 20 countries and regions (such as Great Britain, Italy, India, Singapore, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Sweden and Japan) participated in the exhibition in various pavilions. Manufacturers from many parts of China also participated. Hainan companies, in particular, showcased some 80 different brands of products such as tea, coffee, spices and many other items.