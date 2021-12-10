Trade between Russia and US is growing despite problems in bilateral relations — MFA

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the United States is growing, despite the existing problems in relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced at a briefing on Friday.

"There is progress in trade and economic relations. Trade volume for the three quarters of 2021 increased by 48% compared to the same period in 2020, growth is occurring. This is not bad, and this is happening despite all the problems and toxic rhetoric coming to us from Washington," he said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister described the US policy of expanding anti-Russian sanctions in this context as "strange" and "pointless."

"As of the beginning of December, 368 Russian citizens and 578 organizations are on various American restrictive lists. The endless expansion of these lists, in our opinion, is pointless, since we have long ago adjusted ourselves to such pressure, and it only boomerangs on the interests of American business," the diplomat concluded.