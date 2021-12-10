Additional gas supplies from Russia can resolve energy crisis in Europe — Poland’s PGNiG

HOUSTON /Texas/ December 10. /TASS/. Additional gas supplies from Russia to Europe would balance supply and demand on the market in the region, Vice-President of the Management Board of Poland’s oil and gas company PGNiG, Przemyslaw Waclawski said talking to a TASS correspondent.

"The situation now is quite difficult because of the high prices of gas. It depends whether you think the gas crisis means - high prices or lack of supply. Of course, there are still capacities to pump the gas from Russia. Existing capacities that currently allowed to be used and this additional gas from Russia would fill the difference and could balance the supply and demand. We are just observing what is happening on the markets," he said.

In turn, Romania’s Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu said in an interview with TASS that it is necessary to remove barriers and obstacles to energy flows in Europe.

"There are should be no barriers in the energy flow in Europe. I think that is more important that energy should flow without any obstacles from the source of energy to the consumers. This should be in affordable way and costs for all the consumers in order to have an access to these commodities," he said.

Europe’s gas crisis deteriorated this autumn after its spot prices soared past $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters and approached $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters amid sorely low occupancy of gas storage facilities. Market watchers believe a set of factors triggered the crisis. One of them is an upsurge of gas demand in Asia, which pushed prices on the Asian market higher, as well as an outflow of deliveries from the European market. The fact that the share of wind generation plummeted in Europe also contributed to the deterioration of the situation. However, gas storage facilities having serious lows has become the main reason for the serious volatility on the gas market. As of mid-October, European underground gas storage facilities are 71% full of the volume of gas raised from them last season.