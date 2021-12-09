MC-21 with Russian engine to be certified in 2022 — UEC

PERM, December 9. /TASS/. Certification of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 with the indigenous engine PD-14 is scheduled for completion in 2022 and deliveries will start from 2014, CEO of the United Engine Corporation (UEC) Alexander Artyukhov said on Thursday.

"The maiden flight of the MC-21 airplane with the PD-14 powerplant was made in December 2020. The airplane with this engine undergoes certification tests now. Completion of certification is planned at the turn of 2022 and first supplies for commercial operation - since 2024," the top manager said.

The need for government support when bringing the engine to the market will be needed, Artyukhov added.