About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar

HAIKOU, November 17. /TASS/. Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with Argentina Investment and Trade Promotion Agency as well as the Chinese bank ICBC organized a special course for business representatives on the free port policy in Hainan province, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the event was attended by 96 Argentinian companies which supply of beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods. During the program, representatives from the Hainan International Development Authority briefed business representatives on the economic preferences of the region.

In his speech Matias Kulfas, Argentina’s Minister of Productive Development, said the economies of China and Argentina complement each other and the growing Chinese market offers great export potential. He also stressed that the growth prospects of the Chinese economy offer great opportunities for Argentina's small and medium-sized businesses to supply high value-added goods.

"The Hainan Free Port provides new opportunities for global goods to enter the Chinese market. Argentinian companies should actively pursue this potential for cooperation and diversify trade and export markets," the newspaper quoted a representative of the Argentina Investment and Trade Promotion Agency as saying. It is noted that after the seminar, many Argentinian companies expressed their interest in cooperating with Chinese partners in Hainan.

The seminar was part of a program called "Pairing Argentine medium and small businesses with Chinese cities". The Chinese provinces of Hainan, Zhejiang Jiangsu and the central city of Chongqing participated in the event.