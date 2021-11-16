Turkey discussing increase in gas supplies to republic with Gazprom, says ministry

ABU DHABI, November 16. /TASS/. Turkey and Gazprom are negotiating an increase in gas supplies to the republic as the TurkStream gas pipeline has non-contracted capacities in the amount of 9.75 bln cubic meters for 2022, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC-2021 oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

"We are negotiating an increase in gas supplies to Turkey with Gazprom because TurkStream has non-contracted capacities in 2022 in the amount of 9.75 bln cubic meters of gas," he said.

Turkey expects over 20 bln cubic meters of gas to be delivered to the republic by the end of 2021, Deputy Minister added.