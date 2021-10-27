Russia’s Geropharm signs agreement on Russian insulin in Brazil — source

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 27. /TASS/. Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm and Brazil’s Uniao Quimica have signed an agreement about registering Russian-made insulin products in Brazil.

"An agreement between Geropharm and Uniao Quimica about registration of Russian insulin products in Brazil has been signed," a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

The document was signed on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Russian-Brazilian intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific cooperation. The event took place in Brasilia on October 25-26.