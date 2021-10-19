Russia’s Internet audience reaches 124 mln people in 2021, says federal service

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The number of Internet users in Russia climbed to 124 mln in 2021, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media Andrei Lipov stated at the SPECTR-2021 International Forum on Tuesday.

"By 2021, the number of Russian Internet users hit 124 mln, which is 85% of the country's population," Lipov said, referring to the data provided by Global Digital. According to the head of the federal service, there are over 3,000 Internet providers, with more than 6,500 telecom operators working in this industry.

Lipov expressed concern over the threats brought by the rapid development of technology and digitalization. "Amid regular attacks on crucial infrastructures all over the world, Internet platforms require more advanced technology and proactivity to ensure user security. The government should protect citizens from dangerous content, uncontrolled distribution of personal data, fraud, offenses against children and adolescents. The federal service, along with other departments, shoulders great responsibility in preventing information security threats. At the same time, we expect the same responsible attitude from business," the federal service’s head emphasized.

Lipov praised the industry’s performance in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. He recalled that the load on fixed Internet access networks had soared then, with the traffic increasing by 35% in a matter of days. "<…> Despite the challenging epidemiological situation, you demonstrated a high level of readiness, and provided the country was with communications," the head of the federal service concluded.