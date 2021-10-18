Putin orders to consider regular transit transportation over Northern Sea Route from 2022

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to consider the organization of regular transit cargo carriage over the Northern Sea Route since 2022. The relevant assignment is in the list posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"The Russian Federation Government in cooperation with the State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom to consider the organization of regular transit cargo, including container, transportation along the Northern Sea Route from 2022," the document says.

Attention should be paid to the development of the port infrastructure, support of navigation safety and cost efficiency of transportation, and the need to support such traffic all over the year, the President noted.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev should submit the relevant report on or before December 1 of this year.