Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports may set a record with $180 bln in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Non-resource non-energy exports from Russia by the end of 2021 may set a new historical record - $180 bln, Head of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said on Friday.

"This month, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports will surpass $141 bln - the figure for the entire 2020. By the end of the year, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports will set a new historical record - it may reach $180 bln," Nikishina said.

At the same time, non-resource non-energy exports from Russia in January-September 2021 increased by almost 40% year-on-year to $135 bln. "According to Russian Export Center estimates, for 9 months of 2021, non-resource non-energy exports in nominal terms amounted to around $135 bln, which means an increase of almost 40% compared to 2020," Nikishina said.

It was reported that the volume of non-resource non-energy exports from Russia at the end of 2020 amounted to $161.3 bln, which is almost 4% more than in 2019. According to the press service of the Russian Export Center, in accordance with the new methodology, gold is excluded from the calculation of non-resource exports. Thus, all historical indicators would be recounted in analysis.