Transition to carbon neutrality will allow Russia to master other industries — envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia's transition to carbon neutrality by 2060 will allow the country to become a leader in other areas, in particular in hydrogen energy, Special Representative of the Russian President for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals Anatoly Chubais said on Thursday.

"I believe that Russia can become one of the leaders in this area (hydrogen energy - TASS) and a number of other industries," he noted. "This means that we have an absolutely unique opportunity to offer the world, the global investment community, the business community, completely new types of projects that will be implemented in Russia much more efficiently than anywhere else," he added.

Discussing the external consequences of the transition to carbon neutrality, Chubais also noted that Russia could acquire new allies in the world. "The scale of the consequences in foreign affairs, based on yesterday's statement [of Russian President Vladimir Putin], will be even greater. I do not rule out the possibility that at this stage we will have completely new allies. I am convinced that we are talking about processes of this scale," he said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This implies that the amount of carbon dioxide emissions does not exceed the amount absorbed by the oceans and forests.