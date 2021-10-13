Russian Deputy PM, Cuban President discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

HAVANA, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov during his visit to Cuba held a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the prime minister’s office reported.

"Within the framework of the trip, the Russian deputy prime minister met with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel as well as with his counterpart in the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas. The purpose of the visit was the discussion of ways for optimizing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation and boosting trade and economic cooperation between our countries as well as seeking ways for further development of joint projects on Cuban territory. Yury Borisov conveyed special greetings to the Cuban colleagues from Russian President Vladimir Putin on whose instructions he came to Havana," the statement said.

"The intensity of bilateral contacts, including at the highest level, demonstrates the trusting and constructive nature of a dialogue between our countries. These dynamics remain despite the economic realities introduced by the pandemic. Cuba is among Russia’s priority foreign economic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean," the Russian deputy prime minister said during the meeting with his Cuban counterpart.

The Russian deputy prime minister noted that despite the difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightened blockade regime against Cuba on the part of the US, for Russia the strategic partnership with Cuba remains a firm priority.