Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to develop alternative energy

HAIKOU, October 8. /TASS/. Economic Development Zone "Jiangdong New District" in the northern part of Hainan Island will actively develop sustainable energy sources, according to the environmental protection regulation published by the local authorities.

According to the document, the provincial administration plans to encourage the introduction of photovoltaic and other low-carbon technologies in enterprises. In accordance with the regulation, the government will facilitate the construction of new and expansion of existing solar energy facilities.

According to the local authorities, they are going to introduce high standards for environmental protection in Jiangdong zone, following the principle dubbed "economic development and environmental protection must complement each other." Control over compliance with the new rules will be carried out thanks to a mechanism whose task is to consolidate the efforts of the competent departments in charge of issues at the level of the municipality, urban areas and smaller territorial units.

It is assumed that the new measures specified in the regulation will make it possible to divide more clearly the areas of responsibility, to minimize the risk of pollution of water resources and soil. The document emphasizes that at least 70% of the area of ​​this development zone must meet advanced international environmental criteria, and contribute to the efficient exploitation of the local resource base.

In June 2018, the authorities announced the creation of an innovation zone near Meilan Airport in Haikou, Hainan's capital, dubbed Jiangdong New District, a special industrial complex with an area of ​​more than 298 square kilometers, which plays an important role in Hainan's free trade port. An aviation industrial park is located on its territory, which is one of the strategically important objects that contribute to the formation of an advanced global transport and logistics hub on the island.