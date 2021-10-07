Over 279,000 tourists visited Sanya sights in three days

HAIKOU, October 7. /TASS/. Sanya's tourist attractions in the first three days of the weekend marking the Day of the People's Republic of China, which was celebrated on October 1, was visited by a total of 279,500 people, writes the Sanya Daily citing the city department for tourism and culture.

The average occupancy rate of hotels in Sanya on October 1-3, according to the authorities, reached 72.46%. In the popular tourist area Yalongwan Bay, this figure reached 87.5%, and in the other two well-known bays Haitanwan and Sanyavan — 84.29% and 71.24%, respectively.

During the first three days of the vacation, over 166,000 tourists arrived in Sanya by rail and air transport, and about 120,000 people left Sanya during the same period.

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than 1 million people, according to the 2021 census. The average annual air temperature in this city is 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the length of the coastline exceeds 200 km. In the adjacent water area, there are 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for recreation. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht and beach tourism.