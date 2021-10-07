Russia expects Power Machines to take part in upgrading Serbian facilities — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia expects its national machine-building company Power Machines will proactively participate in upgrading power installations in Serbia, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday at the meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee for trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

"We highly value the level of interaction between Elektroprivreda Srbije and Power Machines and progress in the Djerdap I hydropower plant renovation, and we look forward to the continuation of successful cooperation in upgrading power equipment of other power installations, including the Djerdap II hydropower plant and the Nikola Tesla thermal power plant," the official said.

"We also expect Russian Railways and Sinara will participate in developing the so-called ‘Belgrade Diameter." A major effort was also completed in this regard," he added.