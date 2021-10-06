Global energy market does not bear mess and vagaries — Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Investment plans on the global energy market are long-term by their nature and this market "does not bear mess and vagaries," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting on energy sector development issues.

"The global economy is successfully recovering after the last-year crisis. The demand for energy resources is growing," Putin said. "Accordingly, prices are on the rise. The global energy market is known as not bearing mess and vagaries. Investment plans are of long-term nature here," the head of state said.

"Abrupt, rash acts can lead and, judging from the current market situation, are leading to major imbalances," Putin said. The President cited the situation on the European market "where several adverse factors evolve concurrently in this year" as an example.