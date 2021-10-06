Urals oil prices above $80 per barrel, Argus says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Prices of the Russian oil export blend Urals crossed the line of $80 a barrel at night of October 5, for the first time since 2018, the international price agency Argus told TASS.

Urals prices climbed to $80.8 per barrel in Northwestern Europe (CIF Rotterdam) and to $81.35 per barrel in the Mediterranean (CIF Augusta).

According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, Urals oil prices were last time above $80 per barrel from September 15 to October 14, 2018. The Urals base price in the Russian federal budget is set at the level of $43.3 per barrel for 2021.