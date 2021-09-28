Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Hungarian ambassador over Budapest's deal with Gazprom

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is inviting Hungary's ambassador to brief him on Kiev's stance regarding Budapest's deal with Russia's Gazprom, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is inviting Hungary's ambassador in Kiev to brief him on our fundamental position," he said in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine, adding that it was a proportionate response to Budapest's steps.

He explained that, in Kiev's opinion, gas transportation routes bypassing Ukraine undermined its national security and also Europe's energy security.

"The latest agreement between Hungary and Gazprom deals a hard blow to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations. The Ukrainian side will take resolute steps to protect its national interests," Nikolenko said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the Ukrainian ambassador had been summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry over Kiev's steps taken regarding the deal between Budapest and Gazprom. He described as "extremely outrageous" the Ukrainian government's actions taken through the European Commission against this agreement. Szijjarto added that Budapest saw Kiev's moves as a violation of Hungary's sovereignty and its national security interests.

Contract with Gazprom

On Monday, Hungary signed another long-term contract with Gazprom on importing gas via routes bypassing Ukraine. The chiefs of Gazprom and energy company MFM have secured the deal's authorization at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry. Ahead of the deal's conclusion Kiev had expressed disappointment and warned it would ask the European Commission to scrutinize this agreement for compliance with European energy legislation. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned that the gas contract might cause a postponement of a meeting of the join Ukrainian-Hungarian commission for energy cooperation.

In response, Budapest accused Kiev of intervention in its internal affairs. Starting from October 1, Hungary will be receiving gas solely through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (an extension of TurkStream) and the Southeast European pipelines.